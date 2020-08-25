Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $31.65. 3,201,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 955,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.