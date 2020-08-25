Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $31.65. 3,201,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 955,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
About Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
