Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Halmont Properties Corp (CVE:HMT) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 24,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

About Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in commercial and forest properties, and securities of companies holding property, energy, and infrastructure assets in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in three commercial office properties, and a 75% interest in the ground and second floor retail premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

