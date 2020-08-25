Happycoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00770438 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00036725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00643067 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

