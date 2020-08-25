HarmonyCoin Hits One Day Volume of $18.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $131.24 and approximately $18.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 99.3% higher against the dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.01722993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00190642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00152027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity . HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

