HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2,876.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 152,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 147,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 155,902 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,683,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.11. 994,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

