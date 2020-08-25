Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,012,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

