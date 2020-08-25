Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Up 2%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers in Iowa. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; offers real estate, commercial and financial, and agricultural loans, as well as personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans; maintains night and safe deposit facilities; and provides collection, exchange, and other banking services.

