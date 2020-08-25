Hive Market Cap Hits $74.08 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $74.08 million and $6.89 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000386 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002560 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00120651 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 386,251,699 coins and its circulating supply is 302,881,493 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

