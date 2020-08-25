Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 41,947 Shares

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01.

Shares of HD traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.75. 4,425,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.03. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

