Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.75. 4,425,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.03. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

