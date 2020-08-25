Homeros (HMR) One Day Volume Hits $12.00 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Homeros has a market cap of $144.46 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00005035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.01722717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00151995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,896,338 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

