Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

CARR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

