ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 1,290,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,802,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $660.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

