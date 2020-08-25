InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.29. 57,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 106,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.