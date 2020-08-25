Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00.

FFIN traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,923. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 64,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.