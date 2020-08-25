Insider Selling: AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 5,865 Shares of Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $997,988.40.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Klaus Schauser sold 9,625 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,641,062.50.

On Monday, July 20th, Klaus Schauser sold 15,798 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,411,722.68.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $105,280.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $5,839,256.51.

On Monday, June 8th, Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $4,873,500.00.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.59. 57,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,840. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 196.03 and a beta of 0.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. William Blair downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AppFolio by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AppFolio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

