Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.83. 585,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,752. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Nomura lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 207.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after acquiring an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.