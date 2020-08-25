Insider Selling: Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Sells 1,468 Shares of Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40.

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 37.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

