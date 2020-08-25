Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total value of $617,180.00.

Shares of REGN traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $594.77. The stock had a trading volume of 991,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $625.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,066,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,597,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

