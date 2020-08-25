Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lifted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. 36,234,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,674,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

