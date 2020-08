Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.18. 12,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

About Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

