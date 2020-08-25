Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 89,164 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 319.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,164 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,095,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REGL stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $56.08. 49,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93.

