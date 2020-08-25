Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 5.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,958. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

