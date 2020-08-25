Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.6% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.41. 8,720,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,748,615. The company has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

