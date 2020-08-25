Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after buying an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,916,000 after buying an additional 54,129 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $254.95. 903,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.33.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

