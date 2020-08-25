Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

BAC traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,499,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,057,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

