Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 340.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 17.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 73,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 25.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,381 shares of company stock worth $15,479,155. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,560. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

