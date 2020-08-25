Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

NYSE MA traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.44. The stock has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

