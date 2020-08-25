Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,894,000 after acquiring an additional 608,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $78,454,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,289,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,961,000 after purchasing an additional 569,755 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,279. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

