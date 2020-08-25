Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,967. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $336.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
