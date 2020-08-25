Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,967. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $336.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

