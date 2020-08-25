Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 2.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in American Express by 47.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $10,849,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

