Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Allied Motion Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 1.92% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of AMOT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,152. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

