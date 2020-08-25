Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 867,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after purchasing an additional 545,434 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.98. 4,441,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,583,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

