Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,853.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

