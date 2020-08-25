Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 597.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. 348,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $1,445,268. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.