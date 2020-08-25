Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 39,090 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,642,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,685. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

