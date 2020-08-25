Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 48,585 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,585 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 36,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,844,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668,934. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.