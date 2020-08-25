Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 7,399 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $37.56. 175,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,389. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

