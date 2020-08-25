Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

COP traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $38.87. 5,355,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

