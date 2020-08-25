Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 7.4% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $18.43 million and $18,684.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00127385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.01719405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00190249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00151183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,798,563 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

