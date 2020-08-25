iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,540 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

