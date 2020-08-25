iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 317,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. 18,107,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,475,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

