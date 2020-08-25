iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after buying an additional 871,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,674,000 after buying an additional 398,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,653,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,055,801. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

