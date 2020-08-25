Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.81.

JACK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.36. 380,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,801. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 481,592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,736,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 272,212 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

