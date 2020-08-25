Jewel Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $342.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Jewel has a market cap of $14.64 million and $342.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Jewel has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00127385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.01719405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00190249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

