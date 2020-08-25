Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Up 1.9%

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.80 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). Approximately 912,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.05 ($0.65).

Several research analysts recently commented on JUST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Just Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 70.40 ($0.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a quick ratio of 29.01 and a current ratio of 34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $529.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.52.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 122,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £71,330.72 ($93,206.22).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

