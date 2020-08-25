K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Up 5%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.20). Approximately 40,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 89,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.11. The company has a market cap of $115.16 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.15.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

