Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 1,260,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 224,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

The company has a market cap of $445.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 146.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

