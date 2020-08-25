Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Shares Down 7.8%

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) traded down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.48. 1,318,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,163,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keane Group stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Keane Group worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

