Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42). Approximately 48,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 14,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 321.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 21.79 and a current ratio of 22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.80.

About Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

